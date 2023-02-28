Vengeful teenage dealer fired shotgun into Land Rover in Leeds and bragged about it in selfie video

Lucas White had an “ongoing feud” with his mother’s ex partner and fired the live ammunition into the Land Rover where two people were sat. The blast damaged the car but luckily missed the occupants.

When the 19-year-old was arrested for selling heroin and crack, analysis of a phone found a video he had taken of the gun and was heard to say it was for the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, alongside his friend Lucas Dickinson, after the pair were arrested following a police chase last year.

White (left) and Dickinson were jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecutor Conor Quinn said that on July 23 police in Leeds had noticed a Vauxhall Corsa bearing false registration plates and tried to pull it over. But Dickinson – who was behind the wheel – refused to stop and a chase began on the ring road at Lower Wortley which involved four police cars and the helicopter.

With White in the passenger seat, the car drove on the wrong side of the road, mounted pavements and then flipped 360 degrees on a central reservation before landing back on its wheels. The pair then tried to flee on foot but were quickly detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driver Dickinson was over the limit for drugs, and was also disqualified at the time. In the car, police found a box with a “drug-dealing preparation set-up”, including bags and scales. Analysis of a phone showed evidence of advertising of drugs for sale, including heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

After searching White, they found hundred of pounds worth of drugs including cocaine, heroin and cannabis, plus £250 in cash. After analysing White’s two mobile phones, they found messages “consistent with drug dealing”, Mr Conor said. They also found the selfie video.

White, of Bawn Drive, Farnley, admitted possession of a firearm to cause fear of violence and dealing in Class A drugs.

Dickinson, age 23, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, being over the prescribed limit and having no insurance. He denied supplying Class A drugs but was found guilty after a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both appeared in court via video link from prison – White in HMP Doncaster and Dickinson in HMP Leeds – where they have been held since their arrest.

Mitigating, Samuel Ponniah said of the driving offences that Dickinson had “expressed significant remorse”. He said did “not have the trappings of the life of dealer”, and had been a drug user himself.

He added: “He knows that a lifestyle like this is dangerous and simply unsustainable.” He said that Dickinson had used his time wisely while on remand, gaining qualifications in English and maths.

Mitigating for White, Andrew Semple, said his client was still a young man and was “very immature for his age” and added: “He acknowledges his conduct deserves custody. He has never been in trouble before and has no previous convictions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Semple said White admitted he was “out of his depth” in terms of the shotgun incident. The gun was never recovered.