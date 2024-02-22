Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenager William Fawcett sent messages to another friend saying he was going to "blow up" the victim's Horsforth home before heading to his bedsit at around 8pm on October 26 last year.

With the victim asleep, 19-year-old Fawcett poured petrol through his window and set it alight, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The man woke up and saw his kitchen blinds alight, so quickly grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher to dowse the flames. He went outside to see if he could see anyone, but Fawcett had fled. The cost of the damage and clean-up came to £861.

Prosecutor Andrew Espley said the victim had no idea at the time who was responsible. Fawcett and the man had fallen out previously over his romantic involvement with Fawcett's partner, but thought they had resolved the matter. But the day after the fire attack, the man received Snapchat messages that read: "I'm coming for you" and "So your house did not burn down?"

Fawcett tried to torch the man's flat while he was inside asleep. (pics by WYP / SWNS)

Fawcett, of Holtdale Lawn, Adel, was arrested on October 28 and gave a no-comment interview. His mobile phone showed clear evidence he was behind the attack, having spoken to the friend about his intentions. They had tried in vain to stop him.

But having been bailed, he then rang the victim on November 12 in which he told him: "I'm coming for you." He was arrested again and gave another no-comment interview.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he was being held on remand, the father-of-two admitted arson reckless as to whether life would be endangered, and witness intimidation. He has previous convictions including ABH and an assault after he headbutted a police officer, for which he was given a suspended sentence in August of last year.

Mitigating, Catherine Duffy said: "He is motivated to change. He indicated to me that he wants to apologise to the victim. He is extremely remorseful. He knows he is in need of help and anxious to access any help available."

She said that Fawcett had been drinking heavily after the issue involving his partner and the victim. Miss Duffy added: "He accepts he did not think about the consequences. He does wholly understand now the seriousness of this offence and the potential risks."

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: "It was a revenge arson attack because you were jealous and felt betrayed, and you took petrol to his small one-bedroom flat. You had planned to set his home on fire. You told others you were going to do it and refused to be talked down.