Yesterday, Roads Policing Officers were patrolling the Headingley, Woodhouse, Hyde Park, Kirkstall & Burley areas of Leeds as part of Operation SPARC.

One vehicle was seized as the driver had no licence, police said.

Three tickets were also issued for people not wearing a seatbelt, two for speeding and one for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Vehicle seized in Leeds and tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt during police operation PIC: WYP

All of these offences "were easily avoidable" according to officers..

Further patrols will be carried out going forwards, police confirmed.