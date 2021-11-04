Vehicle seized in Leeds and tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt during police operation
A vehicle was seized in Leeds and tickets issued for people not wearing their seatbelts during a police operation.
Yesterday, Roads Policing Officers were patrolling the Headingley, Woodhouse, Hyde Park, Kirkstall & Burley areas of Leeds as part of Operation SPARC.
One vehicle was seized as the driver had no licence, police said.
Three tickets were also issued for people not wearing a seatbelt, two for speeding and one for using a mobile phone whilst driving.
All of these offences "were easily avoidable" according to officers..
Further patrols will be carried out going forwards, police confirmed.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.