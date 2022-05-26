Robert O'Neill was banned from Wakefield city centre in 2019 and told by the courts that he must not return.

He was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) of indeterminate length.

The orders give police the powers to arrest offenders and fast track them to court.

The 59-year-old has since been caught drinking on Grove Street in Wakefield city centre.

During a hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court, he was fined £80 and told to pay £34 costs after he admitted breaching the terms of his CBO.

O'Neill's order was granted following an application by Wakefield Council, which was supported by Wakefield District Police.

Under the terms of the order, O’Neill will have committed a criminal offence if he acts or encourages others to act an anti-social manner within a defined area of Wakefield city centre or uses language which is likely to threaten or be threatening or insulting anywhere in the Wakefield Council area.

He was also prohibited from urinating in public anywhere within Wakefield or attending within a restricted area within the city centre, including Westgate, Market Street, George Street, Marsh Way, Upper York Street, Rishworth Street, Cliffe Street and Drury Lane.

He can only enter the restricted area when attending a pre-arranged appointment or on public transport.