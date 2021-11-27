Urgent search to find 15-year-old girl last seen on Briggate in Leeds city centre on Friday night
Police are urgently searching to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Briggate last night.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 1:47 pm
Updated
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 1:48 pm
Jade Mcelduff is from Leeds.
According to police, she was last seen on Briggate in the city centre at 10.40pm last night.
She was wearing blue jeans, black trainers and a khaki parka coat with a fur lined hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 873 of 26 November.