Urgent search for pair of Wortley 14-year-olds reported missing in Leeds
Police are appealing for information to help trace two 14-year-olds who are missing in Leeds and may be together.
Kaci Poulton, aged 14, was reported missing shortly after midnight this morning after last being seen near her home in Wortley at about 2pm yesterday. She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.
It is believed she may be with a friend Thomas Marszalek, also 14, who was reported missing from home in the Wortley area on Wednesday (4/1). He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, slim with cropped dark hair. He was last seen wearing school uniform of black blazer, black trousers and black hoodie.
There are concerns for their welfare due to their ages and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace them.
Anyone who has seen them, either together or separately, or who has any information that could assist in tracing them is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1661 of January 4 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat