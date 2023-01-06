Urgent search for pair of Wortley 14-year-olds reported missing in Leeds

Kaci Poulton, aged 14, was reported missing shortly after midnight this morning after last being seen near her home in Wortley at about 2pm yesterday. She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.

It is believed she may be with a friend Thomas Marszalek, also 14, who was reported missing from home in the Wortley area on Wednesday (4/1). He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, slim with cropped dark hair. He was last seen wearing school uniform of black blazer, black trousers and black hoodie.

There are concerns for their welfare due to their ages and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace them.

Pictured: Kaci Poulton and Thomas Marszalek