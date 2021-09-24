Urgent police appeal as 13-year-old reports attack by man near Leeds railway line

The attack took place between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, police said.

The teen reported being approached from behind by a man who pulled her towards a wooded area near a footpath that runs between the Hunslet Club Parkside pitch and the railway line, off Hillidge Road, in Hunslet.

She managed to break free and get away from him, police confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen reported being approached from behind by a man who pulled her towards a wooded area near a footpath that runs between the Hunslet Club Parkside pitch and the railway line, off Hillidge Road, in Hunslet.

A scene is currently in place at the footpath to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.