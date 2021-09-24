Urgent police appeal as 13-year-old reports attack by man near Leeds railway line
Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl reported being attacked by a man in Leeds.
The attack took place between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, police said.
The teen reported being approached from behind by a man who pulled her towards a wooded area near a footpath that runs between the Hunslet Club Parkside pitch and the railway line, off Hillidge Road, in Hunslet.
She managed to break free and get away from him, police confirmed.
A scene is currently in place at the footpath to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13210485922 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat