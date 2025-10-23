Urgent Leeds police appeal to trace man wanted on recall to prison

Police in Leeds are urgently appealing for information to find Ashley Wharton who is wanted on recall to prison.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wharton was released on licence earlier this month after serving part of a sentence for assault.

The 32-year-old is believed to have since breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Wharton. | WYP

He is described as medium build with brown eyes, glasses and black hair, and has words tattooed on the left, right and centre of his neck.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250518915.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.