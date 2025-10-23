Urgent Leeds police appeal to trace man wanted on recall to prison
Wharton was released on licence earlier this month after serving part of a sentence for assault.
The 32-year-old is believed to have since breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison.
He is described as medium build with brown eyes, glasses and black hair, and has words tattooed on the left, right and centre of his neck.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250518915.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.