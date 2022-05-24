Urgent appeal to find missing teen from Morley believed to be with male in South Yorkshire

Cier Sidebotham, 17, was reported missing from the Morley area yesterday.

She is believed to be with a male and there are concerns for her welfare.

A recent sighting of her was reported in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and has brown hair with grey at the ends.

She was last seen waring a green ‘Gym King’ jumper, white vest top, black bottoms and black trainers, police said.