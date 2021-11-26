Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl from Leeds

Charley Doyle was reported missing at 11.14am on Wednesday (Nov 24) after last being seen in Barwick in Elmet at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

There are concerns for her welfare, police said.

She is described as wearing a suede effect black jacket - denim jacket style - with black leggings and white Adidas trainers with three black stripes on the sides and carrying a cream/beige handbag.

Charley Doyle

She has hair extensions and her hair is longer than shown in the picture.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 0526 of 24 November.

UPDATE:

Charley has now been found safe and well.