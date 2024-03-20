Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Wright, 46, who is also wanted on recall to prison, is being sought by officers from Leeds District Public Protection Unit.

He is described as white male, 5ft8in tall, of thin build with light brown wavy hair and ginger facial hair. He also has a Birmingham accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has links to Headingley and frequents Leeds City Centre and Burley Road, Kirkstall and is currently thought to have no fixed address.

Registered sex offender Chris Wright is wanted by police.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find him but have so far been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact 101 without delay quoting reference 13240151861 or to get in touch online.