Urgent appeal issued by police in Leeds for help finding registered sex offender thought to be homeless

Police in Leeds have issued an appeal for help finding a registered sex offender who is wanted for breaching his conditions.
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Mar 2024, 18:51 GMT
Christopher Wright, 46, who is also wanted on recall to prison, is being sought by officers from Leeds District Public Protection Unit.

He is described as white male, 5ft8in tall, of thin build with light brown wavy hair and ginger facial hair. He also has a Birmingham accent.

He has links to Headingley and frequents Leeds City Centre and Burley Road, Kirkstall and is currently thought to have no fixed address.

Registered sex offender Chris Wright is wanted by police.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find him but have so far been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact 101 without delay quoting reference 13240151861 or to get in touch online.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

