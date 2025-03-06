'Unwell' Leeds bike thief told to get proper sicknote or go to jail

A thief caught cutting through a lock of a motorbike with an angle grinder, then scaling an eight-foot fence to flee police says he is too ill to carry out community service.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC demanded a full medical report be prepared on teenager Marco Simpson, suspecting he is “swinging the lead”.

The 18-year-old admitted aggravated vehicle taking and going equipped for theft at Leeds Crown Court but has made claims he is unable to complete unpaid work due to an injury.

It relates to a Suzuki bike being stolen from Selby on November 15 last year.

Judge Stubbs said Simpson was making “absolutely no effort” and added: “I do not accept this and probation should not accept this.”

He added: “I need a proper medical report. This won’t cut it.

“I have been as patient as any court and given you chance after chance.

“If you are not going to do the punishment you richly deserve, I will do something different and we both know what that’s about.”

He adjourned the case until March 31 and ordered Simpson, of Park Holme, Harehills Avenue, to “engage fully” and “keep all appointments”, or face being locked up.