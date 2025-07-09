A driver who had no licence got behind the wheel after visiting a pub, killing his pal and leaving another driver with critical injuries after a head-on smash.

John Andrew Smith was jailed for the smash in which he tried to overtake at speed and ploughed into an oncoming vehicle.

He was jailed for 11 years at York Crown Court this week after admitting causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving along with having no licence or insurance.

The 24-year-old, from Byram village, had been out with his friend Ryan Lee on the afternoon of June 17, 2023.

John Smith (pictured left) was jailed at York Crown Court for the death of his friend, and seriously injuring another driver in an horrific crash. | NYP / Google Maps / NW

They left a pub in Eggborough after 6pm and witnesses described Smith’s driving as “appalling” after he got behind the wheel of Mr Lee’s van, despite having no licence.

He failed to stop at a red light and approached a bend at speed.

Smith then misjudged an overtake on the A645 Weeland Road and ploughed into the oncoming vehicle.

The innocent driver, who was returning home after work to have dinner with his family, suffered critical injuries.

Mr Lee, who was in the passenger seat of the van driven by Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was taken to hospital himself with serious injuries.

Speaking after the court proceedings, Detective Constable Richard Grey of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team said: “This collision has left the Lee family devastated with the loss of Ryan.

“They’ve told us it’s left them absolutely broken.

“The family of the injured driver have also had their life turned upside down, as he endured multiple operations.

“He now has to live with the fact that his injuries will leave a lasting legacy of reduced mobility and the inability live his life as intended.

“The affected families have at least been saved from the ordeal of a trail, as Smith has admitted his guilt and not sullied Ryan’s name in this senseless and horrific incident.

“All this has happened because Smith showed no regard for the safety of others and an attempt to save a few seconds off a journey with an overtake.”