University student 'forced' into selling crack and heroin in Leeds due to £90-a-day habit

Nineteen-year-old Oliver Matthew Kent was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that dealers of deadly Class A drugs are almost inevitably jailed, but due to his young age, and the fact he has been on an electronic curfew for almost 460 days, he would “draw back” from custody.

Kent was studying on a visual communications degree course at Leeds Arts University, but his cannabis and cocaine use was costing him £90 a day. Prosecutor Daniel Ingham said on April 13 last year his Vauxhall Astra was stopped on Manor Street in Otley. He was found to have three mobile phones with him and a small amount of cocaine.

A JD Sports bag found in the car contained grip-seal bags and scales. Messages found on his phones were also linked to drug dealing. Officers carried out a search of his flat where they found scales and dealing tick lists.

Kent appeared at Leeds Crown Court after he was dealing in deadly Class A drugs. (pic by National World)

The total value of crack cocaine and heroin deals found was £575. They also found £575 in cash. He gave no comments during his police interview.

Kent had been arrested six months before after he tried to drive off from police in Horsforth. Officers at a petrol station on the evening of October 9, 2021, noticed him pull in to the station but then drive off when he saw them.

They pursued him as he drove at 60mph on 40mph zones on the A65, running two red lights. He turned up Fink Hill before mounting a grass verge and coming to a stop. His passenger fled but Kent was arrested. Cannabis was found on Kent, and Class A drugs were found in the car, but he claimed they belonged to his passenger.

He admitted a charge of dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, and two counts of dealing in Class A drugs. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating on his behalf, Shufqat Khan said Kent, of Blake Crescent, Guiseley, had started university in September 2021, moved into student accommodation where he experimented with drugs which “ultimately led to his downfall”.

He said: “His use of cannabis and cocaine got out of control and got himself into debt, which he was unable to pay back. He has made some important changes to his life. He had to leave his university and restart his life.

"He received help for his drug issues from Forward Leeds and is still working with them now. He was able to recognise his wrongdoing and and seek help.”

He added that Kent, who is on medication for ADHD, has since set up a web-design company. He has been clean from illegal drug for two months.

Judge Simon Phillips KC said he would take an “unusual, if not extraordinary” course of action by imposing a 24-month community order, along with 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.