University of Leeds: Police confirm graffiti at university building is being treated as hate crime
The damage at Hillel House, on Springfield Mount, was reported shortly after 7am this morning.
The incident is being treated as a hate crime, West Yorkshire Police confirmed in a statement.
Located on the University of Leeds campus, the building is described by the Leeds Universities Jewish Society as "an amazing building offering lots of room to chill, hang out and study".
According to the Union of Jewish students, it has stood for nearly 70 years as "a place of safety and community for Jewish students".
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage to Hillel House, on Springfield Mount, Leeds.
“It was reported at 7.09am this morning that graffiti had been found on the building. This is being treated as a hate crime.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the Live Chat.