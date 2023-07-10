University drop-out from Leeds attacked mum with a large stone when she ordered him to get a job

Emmanuel Faye had been back living rent free at his mother’s home on Throstle Terrace in Middleton after leaving his placement in London. But tensions were running high because he was drinking and taking drugs daily, Leeds Crown Court heard.

His frustrated mother even got him a job, but he failed to take it up, leading to further conflict between the pair. She said he needed to move out unless he showed a willingness to work, to which he would make threats and tell her: “You will not live to see me leave.”

Following a further argument on September 5 last year over a new university placement, matters escalated and the 21-year-old picked up a stone from the shed, described in court as being the size of a hand.

Faye was warned to stay out of trouble or go back to jail. (pic by National World)

His sister then tried to intervene and get between the feuding pair, but he reached over and hit his mother twice to the head with the weapon.

He then produced a kitchen knife and said: “I will kill you now.” He also said to his sister: “Maybe I will kill you first.”

The terrified females ran into the house and locked Faye out. He tried to smash the patio door while still making threats to kill. After his arrest, he told officers that his mother "deserved it” and that he could “not take it anymore”.

Held on remand at HMP Doncaster, he admitted attempting to cause Section 20 GBH, making threats to kill, criminal damage and assault.

Mitigating, Frances Pencheon told the court: “It’s clear he was suffering from ADHD, substance-use disorder and possibly schizophrenia. The relationship with his mother at the time was toxic. The deterioration of in their relationship and his mother coincided with the decline in his mental health. They are inextricably linked.”

Judge Ray Singh opted to adjourn his case until Thursday, July 13 and granted Faye bail. He told that if he can stay out of trouble, and not contact his mother or sister, he will be looking at a suspended sentence.