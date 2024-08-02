Union Street Wakefield: Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after reported assault
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after a reported assault in Wakefield.
The incident, on Union Street, was reported shortly after 9pm on Wednesday (July 31).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A man was taken to hospital with head injuries, but later discharged."
Officers were seen erecting a cordon at the scene, as an investigation into the incident was launched.