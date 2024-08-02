Union Street Wakefield: Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after reported assault

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 10:44 BST
A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after a reported assault in Wakefield.

The incident, on Union Street, was reported shortly after 9pm on Wednesday (July 31).

Police were called to a reported assault on Union Street. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A man was taken to hospital with head injuries, but later discharged."

Officers were seen erecting a cordon at the scene, as an investigation into the incident was launched.

