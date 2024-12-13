A driver reached dangerous speeds - tripling the limit - as he tried to outrun police because he had no insurance.

Bradley Auty reach eye-watering speeds up to 90mph in 30mph zones during the 11-mile chase from Wakefield to Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 28-year-old was behind the wheel of a Citroen in the Eastmoor area of Wakefield when an officer in an unmarked car tried to pull him over on October 19.

Despite activating the blue lights, Auty accelerated away onto the A642, Aberford Road, towards Rothwell.

Auty led police on a high-speed chase through Wakefield and Rothwell, reaching speeds up to 90mph. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

At one point during the chase, the car slid sideways due to the heavy rain and standing water but Auty was luckily able to regain control.

He crossed roundabouts in Rothwell and Woodlesford without slowing, heading along the A639.

He eventually abandoned the car and fled on foot, hiding in a bush, but was soon discovered and arrested.

Auty, of Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has previous convictions including drug-driving, dangerous driving and driving while banned.

Mitigating, Clare Walsh said Auty had entered early guilty pleas. She said he had struggled since 2020 with alcohol and drugs after his best friend died.

Auty recently split up with his partner of eight years and had moved back to his mother’s. She said he no longer drank alcohol or took drugs.

Auty had tried to get away from police because he had no insurance.

Miss Walsh added: “He took a stupid decision to drive. When he saw the police he tried to get away.

“He knows, and is very frank about how stupid that was.”

Judge Kate Rayfield described it as an “appalling piece of driving” but opted not to lock him up.

She gave him 12-months‘ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

She banned him from driving for 15 months.