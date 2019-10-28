Uber taxi crashes into wall outside shops on Briggate

The silver estate car be seen following a crash outside the Debenhams department store on Friday, October 25.

It appears to have crashed between the walls of the store and a rubbish bin, near to the store entrance.

The front and side windscreens are smashed.

The car on Briggate. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police SC Josh Brayshaw @WYP_SC7271.

Part of the bumper can be seen hanging off of the side of the taxi.

Debris from it can also be seen strewn across the floor.

The bonnet has also been badly dented.

Police tape can be seen in the photo.

Special Constable Josh Brayshaw shared the incident on Twitter.

The West Yorkshire Police officer said: "Late Shift yesterday working with Leeds South NPT executing a Drugs Warrant.

"Then went on proactive patrol with officer Hewitt where we conducted several vehicle checks.

"Followed by assisting colleagues in dealing with incidents in town; including this RTC."