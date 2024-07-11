Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A passenger who refused to get out of a pre-booked Uber cab told the driver he would kill him and chased him with a foot-long meat-cutting knife.

Keiron Emson, who has a lengthy record for violent offending, got into the car while it was parked in Ossett waiting for a fare, but then turned violent when the driver insisted he get out.

Even members of the public who witnessed the incident locked their doors and dialled 999. Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, 30-year-old Emson was jailed after admitting a charge of affray, possession of a bladed article and theft.

Prosecuting, Michael Smith said that the driver had been on Dale Street at around 6.30pm on April 9 waiting for a message about his next fare, when Emson knocked on the window, telling the driver he had been waiting an hour for a taxi.

He then opened the door and got into the passenger seat, telling the driver to book him a taxi. At this point the driver received word on his next pick-up, so asked Emson to get out, but he refused, telling him: “You have to drop me off otherwise I will kill you.”

Becoming frightened, the driver then got out but was followed by Emson. The driver got back in, as did Emson, so he got out again and went into a nearby takeaway to get away. Emson then punched the driver in the mouth.

The driver again tried to escape Emson but came back to the shop where the owner allowed him to hide in the back of the premises.

Emson then also returned to the shop and demanded to know where he was, before picking up the large knife from the counter and walked through to the back and said: “Where is he? I’m going to kill him.”

Emson then walked back to the Uber car and stole the driver’s mobile phone. CCTV footage later showed him putting the knife down. He was arrested a short time later.

During his police interview, he claimed it was the driver who started the violence, which was rejected in court.

Emson, of Arncliffe Road, Heckmondwike, has 17 previous convictions for 28 offences, including ABH, battery and assaults on emergency workers.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Emson had suffered alcohol and drug issues, but had reduced his intake. He said that his criminal record was “underpinned” by his substance misuse.

Judge Christopher Batty told him he had to be immediate custody, jailing him for 15 months, and said: “To do what you did to someone who is providing a service to the public is just unacceptable. It was prolonged, sustained and terrifying.

“It did not warrant you pursuing him. Those who saw you were locking their doors because they did not know what you were going to do next.”