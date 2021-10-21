Two youths arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager in Leeds

Two youths have been arrested over an incident in Leeds where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured. PIC: PA

The males, aged 14 and 17, were arrested from an address in Foundry Lane, Leeds, last night. (October 20)

They remain in custody on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to an incident in the early hours of Tuesday, October 12 inside the Premier convenience store on Harehills Lane, where a 16-year-old boy received a significant knife wound to his back.

A scene has been in place today for the address in Foundry Lane to undergo specialist searches.

Enquiries are ongoing by detectives from Leeds District CID.

