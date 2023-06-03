Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two still in custody over suspected firearms offences after police operation on Leeds residential street

Two people remain in custody on suspicion of firearms offences after armed officers stopped a car in Leeds on Friday afternoon.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST

Police stopped a car on Alexandra Road, Burley, near the junction with Autumn Grove, as part of an investigation into suspected criminal offending.

A male and female were arrested from the vehicle on suspicion of firearms offences and remain in police custody. Enquiries remain ongoing, police have confirmed.

The area was taped off and numerous police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

