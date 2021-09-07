Two people taken to hospital after motorbike crashes into pedestrians in Seacroft

It happened at about 6.55pm in South Parkway on Monday, September 6.

A 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were walking along the road when they were hit by a motorbike.

Two men who had been on the motorbike then fled from the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a motorbike in South Parkway, Seacroft. Photo: Google.

One man drove off on the bike.

The other man, a 26-year-old, was detained by a member of the public nearby.

He was arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured male pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The female pedestrian was also taken to hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises.

A cordon and road closure was put in place.

It was lifted at about 9pm.

The arrested man has been released on police bail.

Equiries are ongoing into the incident.