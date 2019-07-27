Two men who tied up vulnerable victim with cable ties before stealing his coin collection in West Yorkshire jailed

Two men who tied up a vulnerable victim with cable ties before stealing his coin collection have been jailed.

Mark McCombe, 35 and Faley Rasmussen, 34, travelled to the Rishworth area of Halifax area in March this year where they targeted a collector of high value coins.

The men forced entry to the victims address whilst he was asleep in bed, tied him up with cable ties and made off with the coin collection.

Following investigations by Calderdale CID, the pair were arrested later the same day having travelled back to the Cheshire area.

Some of the stolen items were recovered in a local pawnbrokers shop.

Both men, from Cheshire, pleaded guilty to the offence of robbery and were sentenced to 6 years each in prison at Bradford Crown Court on July 26th in relation to the offence of robbery.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson from Calderdale CID said after the sentencing, ‘ This was a terrifying attack on a vulnerable person in his own home. Hopefully todays imprisonment of the two men responsible will give some closure to the victim and warn off any other people thinking they can commit serious offences with no consequence."

