Two men who fled police on motorbike in Garforth area of Leeds detained by members of the public
Members of the public sprang into action to help police detain two men caught evading them on a motorbike.
On Saturday (February 4) afternoon two riders on a Honda Grom motorcycle failed to stop for police in the Garforth area. They went into a dead end cul-de-sac where “their lack of riding skills showed and both males tried to make off on foot”.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both males were detained, one by the traffic officer and one by members of the public who kindly assisted which we would like to say thank you for.
“Both males spent a number of hours in custody to think about their actions and have been dealt with for a number of offences including disqualified driving and no insurance. The males are also under investigation for drugs offences.
“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the identify of the vehicle and if found to be stolen then they can expect to add this to their charge sheets.”