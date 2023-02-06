On Saturday (February 4) afternoon two riders on a Honda Grom motorcycle failed to stop for police in the Garforth area. They went into a dead end cul-de-sac where “their lack of riding skills showed and both males tried to make off on foot”.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both males were detained, one by the traffic officer and one by members of the public who kindly assisted which we would like to say thank you for.

“Both males spent a number of hours in custody to think about their actions and have been dealt with for a number of offences including disqualified driving and no insurance. The males are also under investigation for drugs offences.

The riders went into a dead end cul-de-sac and tried to flee police on foot. Photo: West Yorkshire Police