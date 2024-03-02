Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offence happened at around 9.40am on July 13, 2023, at a property on Scott Hall Road while a mother and her daughter were inside.

Two men approached the house; with one pouring petrol through the letterbox and igniting it.

As part of ongoing enquiries into this offence, West Yorkshire Police have released images of two males they want to speak with.

Detective Constable Lindsey Crawford, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident could have had tragic consequences.

"Fortunately, another family member has returned home shortly after the fire was started but even in that short time the baby’s room was affected, with a clear baby-shaped outline found in soot in the cot afterward.

“We need to identify these pictured males as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"I would urge anyone with information about their identities, or indeed the males themselves, to come forward to assist our investigation.

“We believed the vehicle used by the suspects travelled to West Yorkshire from the Thames Valley area via Birmingham.

"It was later recovered in the West Midlands.

A mother and child were in the house when the arson attack was committed in July last year

"If anyone from these areas has any information that could assist us in our enquiries, I would also urge them to get in touch.”

If anyone has any information about this offence or those involved, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 13230389546.