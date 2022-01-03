Two men in hospital after motorbike crash in York Road in Leeds

Two men attended hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and car in Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:58 pm

Police were called to York Road at 12pm on Monday, January 3.

A motorbike and car had crashed on the road, near to the junction with Sutton Approach.

Two men who had been on the motorbike were seen to walk away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A motorbike and car crashed on York Road, at the junction with Sutton Approach. Photo: Google.

Officers identified two men who had attended hospital.

Neither is believed to be seriously injured.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.