Police were called to York Road at 12pm on Monday, January 3.

A motorbike and car had crashed on the road, near to the junction with Sutton Approach.

Two men who had been on the motorbike were seen to walk away.

A motorbike and car crashed on York Road, at the junction with Sutton Approach. Photo: Google.

Officers identified two men who had attended hospital.

Neither is believed to be seriously injured.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.