Two men in hospital after motorbike crash in York Road in Leeds
Two men attended hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and car in Leeds.
Police were called to York Road at 12pm on Monday, January 3.
A motorbike and car had crashed on the road, near to the junction with Sutton Approach.
Two men who had been on the motorbike were seen to walk away.
Officers identified two men who had attended hospital.
Neither is believed to be seriously injured.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
