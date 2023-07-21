Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Two men charged with manslaughter over woman's death following attempted robbery

Two men have been charged with manslaughter in relation the death of a woman following an attempted robbery at her home in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, was pronounced dead in hospital after she collapsed during the incident at her home on Millside Walk in Morley, on Tuesday, March 28, this year.

The incident has been subject of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, were both charged in April with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

Leeds Crown Court.Leeds Crown Court.
Leeds Crown Court.

Manslaughter charges were added to the indictment for both defendants at Leeds Crown Court today (July 21) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jerry Hanrahan has previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and Samuel Hanrahan entered a guilty plea to that offence today. (July 21) No pleas were entered in relation to the manslaughter charges.

The men are next due to appear at court on September 7.