Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, was pronounced dead in hospital after she collapsed during the incident at her home on Millside Walk in Morley, on Tuesday, March 28, this year.

The incident has been subject of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, were both charged in April with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

Leeds Crown Court.

Manslaughter charges were added to the indictment for both defendants at Leeds Crown Court today (July 21) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jerry Hanrahan has previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and Samuel Hanrahan entered a guilty plea to that offence today. (July 21) No pleas were entered in relation to the manslaughter charges.