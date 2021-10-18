Two men assaulted by group in unprovoked Leeds attack

Cartmell Drive. PIC: Google Images

Police officers were called to an incident outside an address on Cartmell Drive at Halton Moor around 1.26am on Sunday (October 17).

A 36-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and a 33-year-old man received cuts and bruises during the incident, which is being treated as an unprovoked attack.

Damage was also caused to a car parked outside.

The 36-year-old is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. His injuries are serious but are not considered life-threatening.

The victims had been in the nearby Halton Moor Social Club shortly before the assault.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify those responsible.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210530628 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

