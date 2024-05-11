Featherstone stabbing: Two men arrested in Wakefield after man attacked in street and rushed to hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was found with serious injuries on Moor Road in Featherstone last night (Friday).
Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Moor Road shortly after 8pm. Officers attended to find a 31-year-old man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
They said: “A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID.”
Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact police in Wakefield online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240251336.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.