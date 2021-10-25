Ako Hassan and Omid Mohamadi were arrested when police executed a search warrant at the property in Beeston on May 19 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the house on Brompton Grove was being used for drug dealing on a daily basis around the time West Yorkshire Police officers executed a search warrant at the property.

Imran Khan, prosecuting, said officers observed Mohamadi leave the property and walk to an Audi A5 parked nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brompton Grove, Beeston.

Mr Khan said Mohamadi was holding a black jacket which appeared to be covering something he was carrying.

The officers approached the defendant and told him he was being arrested as there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Mohamadi said to the officers: "I am a businessman not a drug dealer. You will apologise for handcuffing me."

He was searched and found in possession of £600 in cash.

A further £1000 in cash was found in the glove compartment.

The jacket was also found to contain five cannabis deals worth £10 each.

Police officers searched the property and found further quantities of cannabis.

Hassan was arrested in the first floor bedroom.

Both defendants were interviewed and Hassan claimed he had gone to the house to smoke cannabis.

Mohamadi told the officers he was a mechanic and had been at the house to fix a window.

Hassan, of Great Russell Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Mohamadi, of Bedford Drive, Adel, Leeds, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Lawyers for both defendants said they pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Hassan was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years, plus 180 hours of unpaid work.