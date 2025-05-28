Two Leeds men wanted for breaching court-imposed conditions as appeal issued by West Yorkshire Police
Mark Mileham, aged 46, is wanted for failing to comply with the requirements of a court order while Mark Jackson, 38, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
Mileham is described as being about six feet two inches tall and of medium build. He was previously living in the Woodhouse area, but enquiries have found that he left in February and is now believed to be sleeping rough in the district.
Police have issued the above pictures of the two men and have appealed to the public to get in touch if they have any information as to where they might be.
Anyone who sees either man asked to contact police on 101. If the information relates to Mileham then quote reference number 13250150358 and if it relates to Jackson then quote reference 13250246356.
Information can also be given online through the LiveChat function or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.