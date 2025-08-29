Two men from Leeds have been arrested after a targeted stabbing in York.

North Yorkshire Police continues to investigate the stabbing on August 22 under a bridge on a cycle path near Derwent Avenue at around 7.50pm.

A 25-year-old man from Leeds was arrested yesterday (28 August) and taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the incident, where he currently remains.

The attack happened under a bridge near to Derwent Avenue in York. | Google

The man in his fifties who was arrested shortly after the incident, has been released without charge.

In addition a 19-year-old man, also from Leeds, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

The victim, a man in his fifties was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his leg and abdomen.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “To reiterate our previous information, we believe the incident was targeted and that the wider community were not at risk.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 12250158554.