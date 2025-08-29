Two Leeds men arrested after man in his 50s stabbed in York in targeted attack

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
Two men from Leeds have been arrested after a targeted stabbing in York.

North Yorkshire Police continues to investigate the stabbing on August 22 under a bridge on a cycle path near Derwent Avenue at around 7.50pm.

Most Popular

A 25-year-old man from Leeds was arrested yesterday (28 August) and taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the incident, where he currently remains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The attack happened under a bridge near to Derwent Avenue in York.placeholder image
The attack happened under a bridge near to Derwent Avenue in York. | Google

The man in his fifties who was arrested shortly after the incident, has been released without charge.

In addition a 19-year-old man, also from Leeds, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

The victim, a man in his fifties was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries to his leg and abdomen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “To reiterate our previous information, we believe the incident was targeted and that the wider community were not at risk.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 12250158554.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceYorkNorth Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice