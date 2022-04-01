Two lane closures on M62 at Leeds after three vehicle crash between Gildersome and Tingley

The closure is in place eastbound between Junction 27 Gildersome and Junction 28 Tingley.

Traffic updates from The AA suggests that it involved two cars and a van.

There are huge delays and very slow traffic due to the crash.

There is a two lane closure in place between Junction 27 and Junction 28 after a crash. Stock photo.

The AA reports delays of 23 minutes and average speeds of five mph.

Highways England said: "Two lanes are closed on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire between J27 and J28 due to a collision.