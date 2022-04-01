Two lane closures on M62 at Leeds after three vehicle crash between Gildersome and Tingley
There is a two lane closure on the M62 following a crash.
By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:36 am
The closure is in place eastbound between Junction 27 Gildersome and Junction 28 Tingley.
Traffic updates from The AA suggests that it involved two cars and a van.
There are huge delays and very slow traffic due to the crash.
The AA reports delays of 23 minutes and average speeds of five mph.
Highways England said: "Two lanes are closed on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire between J27 and J28 due to a collision.
"Please take care on approach. Delays in the area."