Two people have been jailed for their part in a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring.

Jordan Walker and Neesha Gohil received sentences today for their roles in a conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine destined for the streets of Leeds.

They are the latest to be jailed as part of an investigation into drugs trafficking which has seen nearly 100 kilos of Class A drugs being seized.

Walker and Gohil were arrested earlier this year after police executed warrants at connected addresses in the Batley and Wakefield areas.

Jordan Walker and Neesha Gohil were jailed for their roles in a multi-million pound drugs trafficking ring. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Appearing for sentencing before Leeds Crown Court today (December 15), Walker, 31, of Silver Street, Wakefield, was jailed for 11 years.

Gohil, 32, of Branwell Avenue, Batley, was jailed for five and a half years.

The charges relate to offences committed in Leeds between November 6 of last year and March 14 of this year.

The sentences follow the jailing of three other people in July and a further gang member in March, as part of the same West Yorkshire Police investigation.

Also sentenced as part of this operation were Robert Hallas, 45, Throstle Hill, Leeds, and Mark Cross 55, Kirby Close, Stockton on Tees, who were arrested in February after an exchange of kilo amounts of adulterants, used in the preparation of Class A drugs.

Sentenced at York Crown Court on November 23 – Hallas was jailed for seven years and Cross was jailed for 10 years.

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Dave Watts of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision serious organised crime team said: “This was a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring with significant influence in the Leeds drug market and connections to a series of firearms discharges in the south Leeds area.

“The overall operation has seen the seizure of 46 kilos of cocaine, 48 kilos of MDMA, 21 kilos of cutting agents and over £160,000 in cash.

“Evidence of a further 32 kilos of cocaine having been supplied was also seized.

“I’m pleased with the sentences handed out today and hope they will serve as a deterrent to people thinking of dealing drugs in our communities.

“Since the interventions carried out as part of Programme Precision, there has been a significant reduction in the violence and firearms offences linked to this and affiliated Organised Crime Gangs.