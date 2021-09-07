Two females assaulted by man as they walked along River Calder at Dewsbury

Can you help police? PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Police in Dewsbury are appealing for information following the incident at 2pm on Saturday, August 14 close to Schofield Bridge in Dewsbury.

One of the females was pushed into the canal and was further assaulted when she got out.

Extensive enquiries have been conducted on the matter and officers are keen to identify the male pictured. He is described as an Asian male, around 20 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Lee Baragwanath of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Teams said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but I am also conscious that not all incidents are reported.

“If you have been a victim of crime, or have information you wish to report, especially if it may be linked to this one, please get in touch. You may hold a vital piece of information that will enable us to identify this offender.”

Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, is asked to call 101 referencing crime number 13210411769. Or contact us online at online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

********************