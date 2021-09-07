Two females assaulted by man as they walked along River Calder at Dewsbury
Two young females were assaulted by a man as they walked along the River Calder.
Police in Dewsbury are appealing for information following the incident at 2pm on Saturday, August 14 close to Schofield Bridge in Dewsbury.
One of the females was pushed into the canal and was further assaulted when she got out.
Extensive enquiries have been conducted on the matter and officers are keen to identify the male pictured. He is described as an Asian male, around 20 years old.
Inspector Lee Baragwanath of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Teams said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but I am also conscious that not all incidents are reported.
“If you have been a victim of crime, or have information you wish to report, especially if it may be linked to this one, please get in touch. You may hold a vital piece of information that will enable us to identify this offender.”
Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, is asked to call 101 referencing crime number 13210411769. Or contact us online at online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
