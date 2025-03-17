Two men have been charged following an incident involving “around 30 people with weapons” in Wakefield city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called just after 7pm on Friday night (March 14), to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Wakefield city centre, which resulted in increased stop and search powers being put in place.

A man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men have been charged following a disturbance in Wakefield city centre on Friday night. | NW/Google/WYP

Mirko Bakir, aged 32, from Wakefield, and Harda Azeez, aged 31, from Royston, Barnsley, have both been charged with S18 wounding with intent. Harda Azeez has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. They were remanded into custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, March 17).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Senior officers at Wakefield District authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 following the Kirkgate incident to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

“It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

“The authorisation came into effect at 11pm on Friday for an initial 24 hours and was then extended for a further 24 hours. The increased powers have now been rescinded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other men, aged 21 and 23, have also been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident on Kirkgate and released on bail pending further enquiries.

If anyone witnessed any part of this incident or has any information which could assist the ongoing investigation, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250145886.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.