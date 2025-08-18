Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth: Two charged after serious assault on teenager
Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Monday).
Wilfred Heppenstall, aged 20, of Woodhead Road in Holmfirth and Alexander Kay, aged 20, of Dean Road in Holmfirth have been charged with wounding with intent.
Both Heppenstall and Kay identify themselves as White – North European.
The charges are in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Huddersfield Road in the early hours of Saturday (August 16).
The 19-year-old male victim remains in hospital, where his condition today (August 18) is said to be critical.
* This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.