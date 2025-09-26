Two men have been charged after a burglary at a cafe and a gastropub in Bradford city centre.

Jerome Williams aged 32 of no fixed abode and George Duncan 41 of Tong Street, Bradford were both charged with two counts of burglary.

They were both remanded into custody. Williams is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court later today, (September 26) whilst Duncan appeared on Wednesday, September 24 and was remanded to next appear at Bradford Magistrates on Wednesday, October 1.

The charges relate to a burglary at Cake’Ole on Saturday, September 20 and City Vaults on Wednesday, September 23.