First Bus said services 640 and 641 will be diverted away from York House in Bradford.

They will only operate as far as Rowantree Drive, First Bus said.

Two bus services will not serve West Yorkshire area "for safety of passengers" after vandalism

This is to protect the "safety of passengers and drivers", the service said.

In a tweet, First Bus said: "SERVICE UPDATE - 640 & 641 Due to vandalism and for the safety of passengers and drivers services will not serve York House for the rest of the evening. They will operate as far as Rowantree Drive only."

This follows similar incidents across West Yorkshire in recent months.

At the end of March, the 645 service diverted via Harrogate Road in Ravenscliffe due to vandalism in the area.