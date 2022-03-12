Police were called to a pub on Seaside Road, Withernsea, at 11.30pm on Friday, March 11.

Officers had received reports of a physical altercation involving a large group of people.

Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died during a fight in a pub on Seaside Road, Humberside Police confirmed.

His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 44-year-old man and 46-year-old an have been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

They remain in custody.

"Anyone with information about the incident, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 594 of 11 March.