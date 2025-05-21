Beeston Park crash: Two arrested following appeal over fatal hit-and-run in Leeds
Regan Kemp, 26, from St Just, Penzance, and Liam Miller, 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian, were arrested overnight after handing themselves in to police in their respective areas following a public appeal for information.
Both have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision in Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16, and are being returned to West Yorkshire to be interviewed.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help them trace 26-year-old Macauley Martin, from Livingston, West Lothian, who remains wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information in relation to Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pintford or crime reference 13250275852 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online.