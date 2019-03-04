Two arrested after report of serious sex assault in Bramley ginnel

Two people have been arrested after a report of a serious sex assault in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a potential serious sex assault on a woman in a ginnel off Snowden Way, near Outgang Lane, in Bramley on Saturday at about 7.17pm.

The reports pertain to near Outgang in a ginnel off Snowden Way, said police

A police cordon was put in place to enable officers to conduct forensic examination at the scene.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

-> Husband killed wife with hammer and stabbed children to death, inquest told

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 7.17pm on Saturday, March 2, police received a report of a potential serious sexual assault on a woman in a ginnel off Snowden Way, Bramley.

"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.

"As a result of enquiries, two males were arrested in connection with the incident.

"They were later released on police bail pending further enquiries."