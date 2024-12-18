A thug who cruelly assaulted his partner, even urinating on her after he had beaten her, has been labelled as “twisted” by a judge.

The man, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions placed on the case, then tried to justify his disgusting behaviour, saying he had PTSD from his time in the Marines, which was a lie.

Even after she finally ended the relationship, he would call and message her, making threats to her.

The 41-year-old thug attacked his partner, spat in her face and even urinated on her. (pics by National World) | National World

The 41-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted coercive control and stalking.

The court heard that the pair had been in a relationship for five years.

In August 2018, while at his home, he became angry and kicked her to the floor before kicking her pet dog across the room.

He then urinated on her whole she was stricken on the floor. He later passed out allowing her to escape.

He later claimed he could not remember anything about the incident, but fabricated a story about being a Marine.

Over the following years he physically and verbally abused, despite her giving birth to his son.

On one occasion he jabbed her with a poppy pin, and on another he kicked her to the floor, sat on her and strangled her, saying he was going to kill her.

On five occasions he spat in her face during arguments, and would call her vile names.

She ended the turbulent relationship in June of last year, but he continued to call and send messages to her.

At one point she thought he had placed a tracker on her car because he appeared to know where she was.

Recordings of his verbal assaults, made by the victim, were played to the court, which were said in front of their young son. He called her a “fat c***” and a “steaming pile of s***”.

He claimed she owed him money and threatened her with violence.

Mitigating on his behalf, Lydia Pearce said he had been using his time wisely while being on remand for the past six months, helping to teach other prisoners to read and write.

She said: “He accepts the relationship was negative and did not handle it well. He is sincerely sorry to the complainant and their child. “

But Judge Richard Mansell KC called him a “twisted individual”, jailing him for five years.

He also gave him a life-long restraining order to keep him away from the victim.