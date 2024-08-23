Twins who stashed £140,000 of drug money at their Leeds home avoid jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twins were caught with £140,000 of money at their home as part of a large-scale drug enterprise involving high-purity cocaine.

Kmain and Kayden Pyke, 21, who have never been in trouble before, appeared side-by-side at Leeds Crown Court this week where they admitted conspiracy to possess criminal property.

The court heard that a third defendant had been jailed for more than five years in December 2022 for dealing in cocaine, having been caught with 2kg of the drug worth £160,000.

The Pyke twins were found to be stashing £140,000 of drug money at their home.

But during the investigation, it was found that the Pyke twins had been involved. The jailed dealer would often drop off money at their home on Bismarck Street in Beeston. When officers raided their home, where they live with their mother and sister, in September 2022, they found a total of £140,535.

They also found more than 60 mobile new phones and a cash-counting machine. Kmain’s finger prints were found on the money. They both gave a no-comment interview.

The court was told that Kayden was “acting under the direction” of his brother Kmain, who would speak regularly with the jailed dealer and a fourth person.

Mitigating for Kmain, Edison Flint said that he had been approached by criminals who were a lot more “experienced”. He said: “It was very foolish for him to become entrenched in this behaviour. Once he was in it was difficult to get out.

“It’s fortunate this [his arrest] perhaps provided him a way out. He has committed no further offending since. He has a full-time job with stable work and is supported by his family.”

For Kayden, Charlotte Noddings said: “His involvement is through immaturity and naivety. He now accepts it was a very stupid mistake. He has shown profound insight into that offending. They both have held up their hands and accepted their guilt.”

She said he was working towards a security qualification.

The judge, Recorder Robert Ward gave the pair a 16-month sentence, but suspended it for 12 months. They were each given 200 hours of unpaid work to complete.