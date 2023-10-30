A man has been charged with a serious sexual offence in central Leeds as police issue CCTV footage.

Detectives investigating a serious sexual offence in Leeds have released a CCTV image of a man who might be a potential key witness they would like to speak with.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, which took place on Tunstall Road, Leeds in the early hours of Sunday, October 22.

Police has released this CCTV image of what may be a potential key witness to a serious sexual offence in Leeds. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

A 34-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police are asking for anyone who can identify this person to contact detectives via the 101LiveChat function on their website.