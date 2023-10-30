Tunstall Road: Man charged with rape in central Leeds as police look to identify potential key witness
A man has been charged with a serious sexual offence in central Leeds as police issue CCTV footage.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives investigating a serious sexual offence in Leeds have released a CCTV image of a man who might be a potential key witness they would like to speak with.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, which took place on Tunstall Road, Leeds in the early hours of Sunday, October 22.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection to the incident.
West Yorkshire Police are asking for anyone who can identify this person to contact detectives via the 101LiveChat function on their website.
You can also contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference 13230586993.