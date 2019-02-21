Truck full of 80 stolen boilers and an Audi SQ5 found in Batley

Have your say

A truck full of stolen boilers and an Audi SQ5 car have been found in Batley.

80 boilers worth £160,000 were found alongside the vehicle of off Pickles Street in Batley.

The boilers had been stolen from a business from outside West Yorkshire.

The Audi SQ5 had been stolen from the Penistone area of South Yorkshire on Friday 8 February between 11am and 330pm

Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing team searched the Iveco Ford cargo truck on Wednesday, February 20.

Inspector Dorian James of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was an excellent piece of police work which has seen the recovery of a substantial amount of valuable property.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the person or persons responsible.

The police are asking anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 orr if it is about the theft of the Audi call South Yorkshire Police (quoting incident 547 of 8 February) on 101.