Trio in court after 41-year-old is stabbed to death
Three people have appeared in court over the murder of a 41-year-old man.
Christopher Donaldson, Anthony Sladek and Lorraine Hargreaves were brought before Leeds Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing following the death in Ossett near Wakefield.
The body of Tony Steel was found at an address on Parkfield View on the evening of Friday, September 2.
He had been stabbed to death.
Donaldson, 44, and Sladek, 38, have both been jointly charged with his murder.
They appeared in court together via video link from prison where they are being held on remand.
No pleas were entered during the five-minute hearing.
Judge Tom Bayliss QC told them they would remain on remand until their next appearance.
Hargreaves, 51, has been charged with assault in connection with the investigation. She has also been remanded into custody.
All three defendants live on Parkfield View, Ossett.
They are all due to appear again at Leeds Crown Court on October 10 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Officers were called at 8.38pm on Friday night to reports that a man had been stabbed.
Mr Steel was pronounced dead at the scene.
A heavy police presence was maintained in the area for much of that night.
An area remained cordoned off on Parkfield View the following day.
Five people, including three men and two women were originally arrested in connection with the incident.
In a brief statement from Mr Steel’s wife, Rachel Knight, said: “I am broken, never ever felt pain like it.”