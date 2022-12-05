News you can trust since 1890
Trinity Leeds car park: Police make arrest as man left with broken jaw and metal plate fitting after city centre attack

Detectives have made an arrest after a man was left with a broken jaw following an attack in Leeds city centre

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers issued an appeal after the victim, 36, was walking to the train station after finishing work at around 5.50pm on Friday, November 11 when the incident happened.

He was then attacked near the entrance to the Trinity shopping centre car park, at the junction of Heaton’s Court and Trevelyan Square near Leeds train station.

The victim had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw and have a metal plate fitted.

Trevelyan Square, left, and, right, Trinity Leeds Car Park, near where the incident happened.

And West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man, from Bradford, was arrested yesterday (Sunday) in connection with the incident. He was also arrested on suspicion of another assault and a separate public order incident in Leeds on November 11 and an assault in Bradford on November 6, a statement issued by the force said.

The man has since been released under investigation. Police said enquiries are continuing over the incident.