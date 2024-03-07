Tributes paid to 'much-loved' 80-year-old Wakefield grandfather who died in Dewsbury Road crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police investigating the fatal collision on Dewsbury Road last Friday (March 1) have named the victim as Mr John Nottingham from Lupset.
The 80-year-old was described as a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and family member by his relatives.
Police officers are continuing to appeal for information about the collision, which occurred after a car collided with Mr Nottingham at the junction with Waterton Road at about 1.50pm.
He died in hospital on March 2 after being struck by the blue Vauxhall Astra while crossing the road.
DS Adam Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are conducting a number of investigations into the collision which very sadly resulted in John’s death, and specially trained officers have been working to support his family.
“We continue to want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who has footage of the incident. We understand there was a potential witness driving a white Vauxhall Corsa that stopped at the traffic lights close to the scene.
“We are appealing for this driver to come forward and also any witnesses that stopped and gave first aid to Mr Nottingham until the emergency services arrived.”
Anyone who saw the collision or has footage is asked to contact MCET on 101 or online at the West Yorkshire Police website referencing police log 0823 of March 1.